South Carolina players diagnose what went wrong on offense vs Kentucky

USC Gamecocks Football

Gamecocks coming home as favorites against Missouri

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 30, 2018 04:27 PM

South Carolina football fans are understandably down on the Gamecocks coming off a 24-10 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington.

Las Vegas appears to have a little more faith in the Gamecocks.

USC opened as a 1 1/2-point favorite against Missouri and the line was bet up to two points on Sunday afternoon according to VegasInsider. This is a week after the the Gamecocks-Wildcats line swung back and forth all week.

The 1 1/2 point line in Williams-Brice Stadium means South Carolina would likely be an underdog on the road.

The Gamecocks are 2-2 against the spread this year, covering in both straight-up wins. The Gamecocks have won the past two in the series.

Kickoff on Saturday is at noon.

