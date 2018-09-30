Gamecocks coming home as favorites against Missouri

South Carolina football fans are understandably down on the Gamecocks coming off a 24-10 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington.
Las Vegas appears to have a little more faith in the Gamecocks.
USC opened as a 1 1/2-point favorite against Missouri and the line was bet up to two points on Sunday afternoon according to VegasInsider. This is a week after the the Gamecocks-Wildcats line swung back and forth all week.
The 1 1/2 point line in Williams-Brice Stadium means South Carolina would likely be an underdog on the road.
The Gamecocks are 2-2 against the spread this year, covering in both straight-up wins. The Gamecocks have won the past two in the series.
Kickoff on Saturday is at noon.
Comments