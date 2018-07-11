Gamecocks in NBA Summer League: How Thornwell, Dozier, Carrera are doing

South Carolina's representation in the 2018 NBA Summer League has hit the playoff rounds.

The league's tournament begins Wednesday in Las Vegas. Sindarius Thronwell and the Los Angeles Clippers face the Washington Wizards at 4 p.m. on ESPNU. A win there and the Clippers face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakes at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

P.J. Dozier, Michael Carrera and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 6 p.m. Wednesday (NBATV), with the winner advancing to face the winner of Utah-Orlando on Thursday.

Through three games, Thornwell leads the Clippers in minutes (29.3 per game) and is second in scoring (17.7 ppg). He's averaging 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Dozier is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 assists and 1.7 assists a contest. He's shooting 55 percent from the field.

“P.J. is a really stable player,” Thunder summer league and G League coach Mark Daigneault told NBA.com. “He’s really smart. He’s a team guy. He’s always going to play for the team. You never need to remind him of that. He’s a two-way player. He plays offense and defense."

Carrera has appeared in just one game, logging two minutes.

The NBA Summer League title game is July 17.