Former-Gamecock Michael Carrera gets his summer league shot with a familiar face

Add another former Gamecock to watch this NBA Summer League.

The Oklahoma City Thunder released its roster Thursday, revealing that P.J. Dozier will be joined by Michael Carrera starting Friday in Las Vegas.

Carerra appeared in 11 games last season with the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder's G League affiliate. He averaged 7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound forward also spent time playing last year in Russia, his home country of Venezuela and Australia. He was on the Miami Heat's Summer League team in 2016-17.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Carrera was a fan favorite during his time with the Gamecocks. He led USC in scoring, rebounding and blocks as a senior.





OKC opens play at 5:30 p.m., Friday, against the Charlotte Hornets in the Thomas & Mack Center. Carerra, Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell (Los Angeles Clippers) represent the ex-Gamecocks in this year's Summer League.

OKC Summer League schedule

July 6: Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

July 7: Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets, 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

July 9: Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors, 4:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

July 11-17: League Tournament (championship is 10 p.m., July 17, on ESPN)