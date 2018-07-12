Gamecock target Juwan Gary closer to decision, talks things out with Thornwell

Juwan Gary is getting closer to making his decision but still has some details to work out.
On Thursday, the Gray Collegiate forward said he plans to announce his college choice either Saturday or Sunday. Gary is playing this week with Team United at Nike’s Peach Jam in North Augusta.
Gary originally planned to announce his choice Nov. 15 on his mom’s birthday but announced July 7 that he would be committing this week.
Gary’s family is coming down to watch him play Friday and then they will discuss things one more time. He said he doesn’t have anything special planned as far as the announcement and likely will put it out on Twitter first.
Gary’s final schools are Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech and from all indications it will likely come down to the Crimson Tide or Gamecocks.
Gary’s pending decision was a popular topic for Gamecock fans, coaches and even former players on social media this week.
Former Gamecock and current Los Angeles Clipper Sindarius Thornwell tweeted out the importance of South Carolina players staying in-state. Thornwell, a Lancaster native, played for the Gamecocks and was cornerstone of their 2017 Final Four run.
USC coach Frank Martin replied to his former player’s tweet.
Gary said he hasn’t paid too much attention to outside chatter but he did have a conversation with Thornwell on Tuesday. The former SEC Player of the Year gave a little advice to the four-star prospect.
“I asked him how do I deal with the situation,” Gary said. “He said any decision I make he would be behind me and I have to make the best decision for me and my family. He said if I were to stay home that once my basketball career would be over that I would always have a places in South Carolina because it has always been my home.”
Playing home has been a big part of the Gamecocks’ pitch to Gary during his recruitment.
“Staying home would be a good vibe for me, having my family come down and have the fan base going crazy,” Gary said.
Both Alabama coach Avery Johnson and South Carolina coach Frank Martin were courtside there for both of Gary’s games so far at Peach Jam. Gary visited Alabama last month and was impressed.
“It felt like home,” Gary said of Alabama. “Seeing Tevin Mack (former Dreher player who plays at Alabama) there, seeing the coaching staff. It taught me a lot. Coach Avery told me about his rings with San Antonio Spurs, playing 16 years in NBA and being coach of the Year. He can coach you as a pro. He coached Collin Sexton as pro. I can see him being a good coach for me.”
