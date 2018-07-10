The latest on Gray Collegiate star, Gamecocks target Juwan Gary's recruitment

Juwan Gary, a 6-foot-6 forward from Gray Collegiate, will announce his college decision this week.
He is choosing from South Carolina, Clemson, Alabama, Virginia Tech and N.C. State. As of now, the when and the how regarding the announcement are unknown. But it should come out soon.
"He's going to talk with his mom and I guess they're going to come up with a day by Wednesday to kind of let everybody know," said Gary's coach Dion Bethea who talked with him Monday. "Everybody just wants to make sure it's right. Not the decision, just trying to get everything together. It's your day and they want to make sure it's good for you."
One of the twists to the announcement planning is that Gary's AAU squad, Team United, will be involved in the Peach Jam in North Augusta starting Wednesday and running through the championship game on Sunday. So, the announcement will have to be worked around that.
But first, a decision must be made.
"I still think it's up in the air," Bethea said. "I just think he and his family are trying to make sure that wherever it is, it's going to be a great fit. I think it's (deciding factors) going to be the way they play and, of course, playing opportunity because he wants to definitely go somewhere where he can make an impact."
Gary visited Alabama in early June and Avery Johnson made a big impact with his NBA background and overall personality. He said then he also liked the Crimson Tide's style of play. But the USC and Clemson staffs have also had ample opportunities to impress Gary.
"South Carolina has been on him for four years now," Bethea said. "They have four years of evaluating him. And I don't want to leave Clemson out. Steve Smith, he has done a great job. Frank and his staff have been doing a great job and definitely Steve Smith."
Gary is one of the jewels of the 2019 class in South Carolina which also includes 6-foot-6 point guard Josiah James of Porter Gaud, 6-foot-7 forward Christian Brown of Lower Richland, 6-foot-11 big Malcolm Wilson of Ridge View and Gamecocks point guard commitment Trae Hannibal of Hartsville.
Comments