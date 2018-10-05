South Carolina freshman basketball player out ‘for about a month’ with knee injury

One South Carolina freshman might not be available when the Gamecocks begin the 2018-19 season.

USC coach Frank Martin, speaking Friday on 107.5 The Game, said forward Alanzo Frink has tweaked his knee and will be sidelined for “about a month.” Carolina begins its year Nov. 6 against USC Upstate.

Frink is a listed 6-foot-6, 265-pounder from New Jersey. Martin said Frink will attend Friday night’s “Gamecock Tip-Off” event at Colonial Life Arena, but won’t participate.

“He’ll be here tonight and you’ll see him walk around like no big deal,” Martin said, “but I was just meeting with our doctors about that.”

Frink, who picked USC over Georgetown, projects to provide depth in the post behind the likes of Chris Silva, Maik Kotsar and Felipe Haase.

“Alanzo is really good,” Martin said. “I’m not in here bragging, he’s got a chance to be special.”

Martin also noted that T.J. Moss, a freshman point guard from Memphis, won’t participate in Gameock Tip-Off. A sprained foot has kept Moss off the floor this week, but “he’ll back at practice Monday.”

The Gamecocks began practice Sept. 25.