South Carolina-Stony Brook basketball: How to watch, what to watch for

Game info
Who: Stony Brook (1-0) at South Carolina (1-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Colonial Life Arena
KenPom prediction: South Carolina 78, Stony Brook 62
TV: SEC Network Plus (Accessed via ESPN3.com or the WatchESPN app)
Radio: 107.5 The Game in Columbia area
Series: First meeting
STONY BROOK
Coach: Jeff Boals (32-33 in three seasons at Stony Brook)
Projected starters: G Miles Latimer (15.0 points per game), G Jaron Cornish (5.0), G Elijah Olaniyi (18.0), F Akwasi Yeboah (12.0), C Jeff Otchere (4.0)
Last game: Beat George Washington, 77-74 (overtime), in Washington, D.C.
Notes: The Seawolves, 13-19 finishers last year, were picked fourth in the preseason American East poll. They’re three seasons removed from their last NCAA Tournament appearance. ... Yeboah, who led the team in scoring and rebounding last season, was a preseason all-conference pick. Olaniyi is the reigning American East Rookie of the Year. ... Cornish is the only senior on the roster. Stony Brook features five freshmen, six sophomores and two juniors.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Coach: Frank Martin (231-144 in 12 seasons overall; seventh season at USC — 114-90).
Projected starters: G Tre Campbell (3.0), G A.J. Lawson (9.0), G/F Justin Minaya (3.0), F Chris Silva (13.0), F Maik Kotsar (6.0)
Last game: Beat USC Upstate, 65-52, at home
Notes: The Gamecocks are seeking a 2-0 start for a fourth straight season. ... Despite a limited bench, Carolina’s reserves — Hassani Gravett, Felipe Haase and Keyshawn Bryant — made up 48 percent of the Gamecocks’ scoring and 42 percent of their rebounding against USC Upstate. ... South Carolina had 13 more turnovers than assists Tuesday. The last time it had a ratio that bad? Feb. 24, 2018, when the Gamecocks had 21 turnovers to just eight assists in an overtime loss to Mississippi State.
STORYLINES
1. No lead is safe
South Carolina is playing a team that just pulled off the most stunning comeback of this young college basketball season.
Stony Brook was down 22-0 nearly 10 minutes into its opener against George Washington. The Sewolves didn’t make their first field goal until the 9:17 mark of the first half. They trailed for 39:59 of regulation before outscoring the Colonials, 14-11, in overtime.
No USC lead is safe Friday.
2. 3-pointer watch
After going 0-for-18 against USC Upstate, the Gamecocks are on 3-pointer watch Friday. They’re due for at least a couple makes against Stony Brook. The Seawolves, though, allowed GW to hit just six of 20 3s Tuesday.
Who’s the top candidate to give Carolina its first 3 of the 2018-19 season? Campbell led the team in attempts Tuesday with four. Lawson, Minaya and Gravett each tried three times from deep.
3. Bryant’s encore
What’s next for the freshman? Bryant drove and dunked his way to 21 points in his Gamecock debut.
The 6-foot-6 wing won’t be as much a mystery to Stony Brook than what he was to Upstate.
Comments