Trae Hannibal committed to South Carolina and ‘everyone’s showing love’

South Carolina basketball commitment Trae Hannibal details his pledge to the Gamecocks and what’s next on his to-do list.
By
By

Trae Hannibal, South Carolina’s next guard, signs with Gamecocks

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 15, 2018 11:28 AM

HARTSVILLE

Over the last few months, Trae Hannibal watched as other players throughout the state announced their intentions to play college basketball outside the Palmetto State.

But the Hartsville senior remained firm in his commitment to play at South Carolina. On Thursday, Hannibal made it official as he signed his letter of intent at a ceremony at his high school.

Hannibal is one of two signees so far for the Gamecocks in the early period. Wildens Leveque signed with USC on Wednesday. There is a chance the Gamecocks get one more during this period.

Hannibal was offered in May and committed in August. He is a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports. averaged 16.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists this last season for Hartsville and was an all-state selection.

