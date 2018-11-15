Trae Hannibal, South Carolina’s next guard, signs with Gamecocks

Over the last few months, Trae Hannibal watched as other players throughout the state announced their intentions to play college basketball outside the Palmetto State.
But the Hartsville senior remained firm in his commitment to play at South Carolina. On Thursday, Hannibal made it official as he signed his letter of intent at a ceremony at his high school.
Hannibal is one of two signees so far for the Gamecocks in the early period. Wildens Leveque signed with USC on Wednesday. There is a chance the Gamecocks get one more during this period.
Hannibal was offered in May and committed in August. He is a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports. averaged 16.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists this last season for Hartsville and was an all-state selection.
Comments