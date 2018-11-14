‘Hoping that the third one jumps on board.’ USC to receive signing day surprise?

Wildens Leveque, committed since October, is signing Wednesday. Trae Hannibal, committed since June, is signing Thursday. These are well-known facts about South Carolina basketball’s 2019 recruiting class.
What remains a mystery is the name behind an intriguing quote from Gamecocks coach Frank Martin following USC’s win over Norfolk State on Tuesday night.
“The two that you’re aware of, that’s happening in the next 48 hours,” Martin said, referring to Leveque and Hannibal. “I think they’re doing their little (signing) deals or whatever. And we’re on hold, we’re sitting back and fingers crossed and hoping that the third one jumps on board, too. We’re in deep, deep talks there.”
For now, South Carolina has only one roster spot open as three seniors — Chris Silva, Hassani Gravett and Tre Campbell — are scheduled to depart following this season. Leveque, a 6-foot-10 power forward from Maine, takes one. Hannibal, a 6-2 point guard from Hartsville, takes the other.
Candidates for that third spot, though? Gerald Drumgoole, a 6-foot-5 small forward who attends La Lumiere High School in Indiana, took an official visit to USC in September. At last check, he was still deciding to make his college choice official in the early signing period (Nov. 14-21) or spring signing period (April 17-May 15).
Drumgoole lists Oklahoma, Creighton, Seton Hall and Minnesota among his other offers.
“If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen,” Martin said. “There’s 900 transfers every year. There’s gonna be a couple guys that will available in the spring.”
If it’s not Drumgoole, an out-of-nowhere commitment wouldn’t be rare for USC. Two-fifths of Carolina’s ‘18 recruiting class — Keyshawn Bryant and Alanzo Frink — came that way.
Martin’s next news conference is scheduled for Thursday.
“We’ve targeted the ones we want,” Martin said. “We’re excited. We’re meeting with the media Thursday, so hopefully by Thursday, we should be able to be clear on that. But we’re excited about who’s signing up, we’re excited about the possibility of the last one. And if it doesn’t work out, then the assistants are rolling all season, making sure that last guy gets on board sometime by April.”
