South Carolina’s basketball schedule appears to be complete. Here’s what we know
Frank Martin breaks down what he likes about newcomers, returnees
Much of South Carolina’s 2019-20 basketball schedule has been known for a while — Exhibit A: The trip to face national power Virginia was arranged two years ago — but now that schedule seems complete.
North Alabama on Monday released its schedule, showing the Gamecocks as its season-opening opponent.
While USC still hasn’t officially released its full state, 13 non-conference opponents — matching last season’s total — are now known for the upcoming season. Dates are to be announced for road games against Clemson and Coastal Carolina.
Dates and times for USC’s SEC games will be released in the near-future.
USC’s 2019-20 schedule
Nov. 6 — North Alabama
Nov. 10 — Wyoming
Nov. 15 — Cleveland State
Nov. 19 — Boston University
Nov. 22 — Gardner-Webb
Nov. 26 — Wichita State (Cancun Challenge in Mexico)
Nov. 27 — West Virginia or Northern Iowa (Cancun Challenge in Mexico)
Dec. 1 — George Washington
Dec. 4 — at UMass
Dec. 8 — Houston
Dec. 22 — at Virginia
TBA — at Coastal Carolina
TBA — at Clemson
TBA — Tennessee
TBA — at Tennessee
TBA — Texas A&M
TBA — at Texas A&M
TBA — Georgia
TBA — at Georgia
TBA — Vanderbilt
TBA — at Vanderbilt
TBA — Mississippi State
TBA — at Mississippi State
TBA — Kentucky
TBA — LSU
TBA — Missouri
TBA — Florida
TBA — at Alabama
TBA — at Arkansas
TBA — at Auburn
TBA — at Ole Miss
