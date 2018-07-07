USC, Clemson remain in play for Josiah James after in-state star cuts list

On Saturday afternoon, Josiah James shared a backcourt with a South Carolina commitment. On Saturday evening, James included Trae Hannibal's future school among his final nine.
James, the state's top prospect in the 2019 class, has narrowed his choices to USC, Clemson, Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, Arizona, Virginia, Tennessee and Florida State. The Twitter account for TMP, James' Charleston-based AAU team, broke the news.
James is a 6-foot-6 point guard ranked as the No. 12 player in the country by 247Sports. He's not far removed from helping Team USA take home gold in the FIBA under-18 Americas championships in Canada.
James on Saturday was back in Charleston, taking part in a showcase event put on by TMP at James Island Charter High School. He scrimmaged alongside Hannibal, the Hartsville native who pledged to the Gamecocks on June 1.
"I could definitely see us playing together at the next level," James told The State. "That's somebody I want to play with at the next level."
James holds offers from over 20 schools.
"I've been letting some schools know that I won't be going to school there," he said. "That's been kind of tough, but it's good for me because the recruiting process is so time-consuming and I think the less people you have recruiting you the easier it is, the more fun it is and the more enjoyable it is because they're calling you 24/7.
"So the less schools you have makes the process a lot easier."
South Carolina, though, remains in the mix. James said he's in contact with the USC staff "almost every day."
"Those coaches are awesome," James said. "Coach (Perry) Clark, Coach Bruce (Shingler), Coach (Frank) Martin. I've known Coach Martin for a long time. He's been really good to me."
James was offered by Kansas shortly after the FIBA games. It was there in Canada where he was coached by the Jayhakws' Bill Self. Duke and coach Mike Krzyzewski offered in late April.
"Those are Hall of Fame coaches, Coach K and Coach Self," James said. "For them to see something in me and offer me a scholarship to come lead their program at my position, it really means a lot. It makes me want to work even harder."
James wants to make his final decision before the start of his senior season at Porter-Gaud. Official visits have yet to be scheduled.
"I don't know where Josiah's going to go," said TMP coach Antoine Saunders, "but the two in-state schools have done a great job recruiting him. He's fond of both of them."
Comments