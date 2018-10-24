All systems go for Hilinski to the Gamecocks

Wednesday is South Carolina quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski’s birthday. And he has another present for Gamecock fans.

Hilinski affirmed his commitment with the Gamecocks, according to the Sports Talk Radio Network, and will be in town this weekend when USC hosts Tennessee.

#STRecruiting: USC #Gamecocks QB commitment Ryan Hilinski confirmed this afternoon he will visit again this weekend for the Tennessee game. His commitment to the Gamecocks remains firm. — SportsTalk (@sportstalksc) October 24, 2018 Hilinskii said he'll be joined on the visit by his parents and they plan to purchase their house in Columbia while on this visit. — SportsTalk (@sportstalksc) October 24, 2018

FLASH SALE: Only $0.99 per month Save on your first 3 months of digital access. Hurry! This offer won't last long. SAVE NOW

Hilinski, who is from Orange, California, received an offer this month from home-state Stanford, and this set off a familiar cycle of angst for many Gamecocks fans. A day ago he teased via social media an announcement of sorts that would come Wednesday.

Tomorrow is when I become a young man and young men make decisions for their lives. Stay tuned! — Big Bo (@ryan_hilinski) October 24, 2018

The four-star passer, a top-50 player nationally by the 247Sports composite rankings, committed to the Gamecocks in April and has since seen his recruiting stock take off. That’s meant more big-name offers, each one sending a segment of fans into a panic that he’ll leave the class.

It happened with Ohio State, Southern Cal, LSU and then the Cardinal. After the LSU offer came, he explained the reason he took the time to shout out the schools that offered on social media, despite being a firm Gamecocks pledge.

“It’s just out of respect to them that I post the offer,” Hilinski said.

There were reports the offer from Stanford was a “dream offer,” though he’d have to delay his enrollment schedule if he had flipped his commitment. He’s set to graduate in December and Stanford doesn’t take mid-year players.

He’s said throughout the process he’s a firm USC pledge and often tells reporters about talking to quarterbacks coach Dan Werner and coach Will Muschamp. Hilinski is supposed to visit Columbia this week for the Tennessee game.

He will play in two all-star games: the Pro Football Hall of Fame World All-Star Bowl on Dec. 22 at Azul Stadium in Mexico City, as well as the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 5.

The early signing period begins Dec. 19. This season, he has thrown for 2,458 yards and 27 touchdowns.



