Surprise! Martin, USC land commitment from California prospect

On the final day of the early signing period, South Carolina landed a third member for its 2019 recruiting class.
Trey Anderson, a 6-foot-7 shooting guard from California who’s taking a post-grad year at Woodstock Academy in Connecticut, committed to Frank Martin and the Gamecocks on Wednesday. He was also being pursued by Georgia Tech and Minnesota, Woodstock Academy coach Tony Bergeron told The State.
“Frank and I go way, way back,” Bergeron said. “When I get a kid that fits for him, I certainly give him a call and let him know. I’m not one of these high school coaches who calls him every year and says ‘I got a kid, I got a kid.’ So I guess when I call, he listens to me. He needed a shooting guard and this kid’s just special.
“He’s 6-7. He’s got a plus-wing span, he shoots the lights out, he’s athletic. He plays defense, he can pass. He doesn’t have any gaps.”
Anderson is the apparent answer to a mystery recruit Martin teased last week. Hartsville point guard Trae Hannibal and Maine power forward Wildens Leveque were known commits for USC as it entered the early signing period, but the Gamecocks had their “fingers crossed” and were “hoping that the third one jumps on board,” Martin said.
Enter Anderson, who visited Columbia this week.
Anderson played on the AAU circuit for West Coast Elite, a team featuring Nico Mannion and Josh Green, a pair of five-star prospects headed to Arizona. It led to Anderson’s under-the-radar profile, Bergeron said.
“Being third fiddle to those guys was difficult,” Bergeron said. “They didn’t have anybody on their team bigger than Trey. So Trey ended up playing center and power forward when he’s really a shooting guard.
“So he comes here for us and plays shooting guard and it’s easy.”
Bergeron said Anderson starts at two-guard and averages around 12 points, four rebounds and three assists for Woodstock. On a roster of 15, Anderson is the eighth to sign with a Division I program.
Bergeron, who first connected to Martin through Five-Star Basketball Camp, has coached numerous pros, including Tyreke Evans, the 2010 NBA Rookie of the Year.
Frank and Chuck Martin were Carolina’s main recruiters for Anderson.
“Frank and I’s style, kind of the same,” Bergeron said. “We’ll challenge our kids, we coach hard, but our kids really like us. So it’s a pretty seamless transition from us to them.”
Anderson’s pledge completes USC’s ‘19 class for now as three seniors — Chris Silva, Tre Campbell, Hassani Gravett — are departing after this season.
