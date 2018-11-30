South Carolina football gets in-home visit with four-star SEC flip target

Will Muschamp promised his coaches would hit the road for recruiting right after wrapping Thursday’s practice.
If social media is any indication, they’re delivering on that.
Early in the NCAA contact period, Gamecocks coaches and the rest of the profession were out and about, dropping into the homes of recruits. Thursday night, that included four-star cornerback Jaydon Hill, a Florida commit who got a visit from Gamecocks defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson.
Hill was at one point strongly considering the Gamecocks, but ended up going with Florida, through South Carolina seems to still be after him. The 6-foot, 174-pound defensive back is the No. 279 player in the country in the 247 Sports composite rankings, 12th among players in Alabama and 29th at his position.
The Gamecocks are looking for more help in the defensive backfield, as they’re losing three starters from a group that has been ravaged by injury.
Other Thursday night happenings include:
▪ In-state tight end KeShawn Toney getting a visit from Will Muschamp and Pat Washington
▪ Four-star cornerback target Chris Steele getting a visit from Florida
▪ Four-star defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells getting a visit from Alabama
