South Carolina in position to finish strong with final recruiting targets

Entering the week of college football’s early signing day, South Carolina sits at 17 commitments and six more spaces the Gamecocks can fill.
With those spots, the team still needs to add to the defensive backfield and the offensive line, and Will Muschamp has said he won’t say no to a good defensive lineman.
Here are some of the early signing day targets still in play the Gamecocks are looking at:
▪ Jakai Moore, OL, Nokesville, Va.: A big body at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, he’d get the Gamecocks close to what they need for the class. Picking between South Carolina and Penn State at 3 p.m. Monday. 247Sports Crystal Ball says: 54 percent to Penn State, 46 to South Carolina.
▪ John Dixon, DB, Tampa, Fla.: Visited Miami and West Virginia down the stretch, but also had good things to say about Gamecocks coaches. Picking between South Carolina, Miami and others at 8 a.m. Wednesday. 247Sports Crystal Ball says: 89 percent to South Carolina, 11 to Florida.
▪ Chris Steele, CB, Bellflower, Calif.: He decommitted from Southern Cal and is believed to be deciding between the Gamecocks and Florida. He will make his choice this week and not announce until Jan. 5. Picking between: South Carolina, Florida, Southern Cal, Oregon and Oklahoma. 247Sports Crystal Ball says: 42 percent to Southern Cal, 38 percent to Florida, 15 percent undecided, 5 percent to Oregon.
▪ Eric Gray, RB, Memphis, Tenn.: The three-time Mr. Football made a late visit to Columbia and at one point was committed to Michigan. Picking between Tennessee and several others, including South Carolina, at noon on Thursday. 247Sports Crystal Ball says: 94 percent to Tennessee.
Flip targets
▪ Tyron Hopper, LB, Roswell, Ga.: Currently a Florida commit who has publicly said he’s “1,000 percent” with the Gators. There are some rumblings things aren’t completely wrapped up for the former Gaffney resident. 247Sports Crystal Ball says: 100 percent Florida.
▪ Matthew Bedford, OL, Memphis Tenn.: Currently an Indiana commit, the Gamecocks have been after the 6-foot-5, 260 pounder hard to shore up the the offensive front. While being committed to the Hoosiers, is reportedly considering Mississippi State and South Carolina and will enroll early. 247Sports Crystal Ball says: 83 percent to South Carolina, 17 percent Indiana.
