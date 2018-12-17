USC Recruiting

Signing day schedule: When South Carolina commits plan to sign this week

By Ben Breiner

December 17, 2018 08:05 PM

Wednesday promises to be a big one for South Carolina football and coach Will Muschamp.

Here’s a running list of the Gamecocks commits and when they plan to hold ceremonies this week. (These times can vary from when they actually send in their paperwork to the school.) All times Eastern:

Monday, Dec. 17

LB Derek Boykins, has a ceremony at his school (Early enrollee)

Wednesday, Dec. 19

CB John Dixon, 8 a.m. (target)

DE Zacch Pickens 9:30 a.m. (Early enrollee)

OT Jaylen Nichols 10 a.m. (Early enrollee)

WR Keveon Mullins 10 a.m.

OL Mark Fox school’s ceremony is at 10 a.m.

TE Keshawn Toney 11 a.m. (Early enrollee)

DE Joseph Anderson 1:30 p.m. (Early enrollee)

TE Traevon Kenion 2:30 p.m. (Early enrollee)

RB Kevin Harris 3:45 p.m. (Early enrollee)

QB Ryan Hilinski 5:30 p.m. on CBSSN (Early enrollee)

LB Jahmar Brown, no ceremony

OL Vincent Murphy, school does not have a ceremony

DB Cam Smith, no ceremony (Early enrollee)

DL Devontae Davis: As a junior college player, moves in on campus Tuesday

Thursday, Dec. 20

DE Rodricus Fitten 10 a.m.

RB Eric Grey 1 p.m. EST (target)

Not signing early

DL Jahkeem Green

