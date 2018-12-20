Muschamp: South Carolina offered four in-state players for 2019 and got them all

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has long preached the importance of recruiting well in-state.
On Wednesday, as his team wrapped up the early signing period with a class of 18 newcomers, he made a boast of sorts about how his team fared securing the talent of the Palmetto State.
“First thing you’ve got to be able to do is own your state,” Muschamp said. “We offered four guys in the state of South Carolina and all four came.”
That group is five-star lineman Zacch Pickens, four-star corner Cam Smith, three-star tight end KeShawn Toney, plus junior college defensive lineman Devontae Davis.
Muschamp might have been using a slightly generous phrasing of the word “offer,” likely defining it as a player whose commitment the staff would take as of Wednesday.
Northwestern wide receiver Jamario Holley had an offer and was a long-standing commitment to USC until earlier this month. Tailbacks Michel Dukes and Zykamren Robinson, wide receivers Jacoby Pinckney and Quendarius Jefferson, and offensive tackle Kamren McCray all claimed USC offers at one point or another in the process, but it appears none were takes.
Mullins receiver Xavier Legette claims a greyshirt offer, and has been told that could become a regular offer at some point.
A factor in that is a lack of depth in the state’s talent overall. The Gamecocks usually take more than four in-state players. The state usually has more than three four- or five-star players (it’s the lowest total of the recruiting era).
With all that said, the Gamecocks beat Clemson and Georgia for Pickens. They got the players they wanted in-state. And they gave Muschamp that point of pride.
