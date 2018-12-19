USC Recruiting

Confirmed South Carolina football signees

By Ben Breiner

December 19, 2018 07:19 AM

Phil Kornblut: Many things to like about Gamecocks' 2019 recruiting class

Phil Kornblut looks at some of the highlights of the South Carolina football team's 2019 signing class.
By

By

South Carolina’s confirmed football signees for the 2019 class:

Keshawn Toney, TE (7:49 AM)

Three stars | 6-2, 236 | Williston, S.C.

The versitile in-state player overcame an injury early in the season. He had 65 passes for 757 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Zacch Pickens, DL (7:47AM)

Five stars | 6-5, 290 | Anderson, S.C.

The long-time pledge and ‘jewel’ of South Carolina’s class grew into a two-way star for a 14-1, state runner-up team. As a senior, he had 87 tackles, 15 for loss, six sacks, one interception for a touchdown, 889 rushing yards and 23 total scores on the way to winning Mr. Football and Gatorade Player of the Year.

Traevon Kenion, TE (7:41 AM)

Three stars | 6-3, 242 | Wake Forest, N.C.

After coming up as a tight end, transferred his senior season and played wide receiver for a run-heavy North Carolina powerhouse. Had 834 receiving yards, more than half his team’s total, and 15 of the team’s 20 receiving scores.

Mark Fox, OL (7:35 AM)

Three stars | 6-4, 292 | Miami, Fla.

A big offensive lineman who played for a squad that went 5-5 in the regular season and ripped off five wins in a row for a state title.

Jakai Moore, OL (7:33 AM)

Three stars | 6-5, 285 | Nokesville, Va.

One of the later adds to the class, he picked the Gamecocks on Monday, spurning the Big Ten’s Penn State.

Vincent Murphy, OL (7:27 AM)

Three stars | 6-2, 290| Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Committed since April, he has the ability to play several interior line spots. Was part of a 13-2 state runner-up team that averaged 45.5 points a game.

Tyquan Johnson, WR (7:18 AM)

Three stars | 6-3, 180| Fork Union, Va.

A signee last year who did not qualify, the tall reciever is coming to Columbia after a season in prep school. He posted 12 catches, 157 yards and two touchdowns for a 9-0 team this fall.

Kevin Harris, RB (7:17 AM)

Three stars | 5-10, 230 | Hinesville, Ga.

The lone tailback commit in the group, he was named a region player of the year in Georgia. He posted 1,753 all purpose yards and 23 touchdowns this past season.

Jaylen Nichols, OL (7:16 AM)

Three stars | 6-4, 310 | Charlotte, N.C.

A big, atheltic player with some room to grow in a college weight room. Held down the right tackle spot for his high school team, leading them to a 13-2 record, a spot in the state semifinals and 35.9 points per game.

Rodricus Fitten, LB (7:14 AM)

Three stars | 6-2, 232 | Atlanta, Ga.

The longest-standing commit in the group, Fitten came through knee surgery earlier this season. He had at least 41 tackles, 10 for loss, one sack and one interception as a senior.















