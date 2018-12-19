Confirmed South Carolina football signees

South Carolina’s confirmed football signees for the 2019 class:
Keshawn Toney, TE (7:49 AM)
Three stars | 6-2, 236 | Williston, S.C.
The versitile in-state player overcame an injury early in the season. He had 65 passes for 757 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Zacch Pickens, DL (7:47AM)
Five stars | 6-5, 290 | Anderson, S.C.
The long-time pledge and ‘jewel’ of South Carolina’s class grew into a two-way star for a 14-1, state runner-up team. As a senior, he had 87 tackles, 15 for loss, six sacks, one interception for a touchdown, 889 rushing yards and 23 total scores on the way to winning Mr. Football and Gatorade Player of the Year.
Traevon Kenion, TE (7:41 AM)
Three stars | 6-3, 242 | Wake Forest, N.C.
After coming up as a tight end, transferred his senior season and played wide receiver for a run-heavy North Carolina powerhouse. Had 834 receiving yards, more than half his team’s total, and 15 of the team’s 20 receiving scores.
Mark Fox, OL (7:35 AM)
Three stars | 6-4, 292 | Miami, Fla.
A big offensive lineman who played for a squad that went 5-5 in the regular season and ripped off five wins in a row for a state title.
Jakai Moore, OL (7:33 AM)
Three stars | 6-5, 285 | Nokesville, Va.
One of the later adds to the class, he picked the Gamecocks on Monday, spurning the Big Ten’s Penn State.
Vincent Murphy, OL (7:27 AM)
Three stars | 6-2, 290| Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Committed since April, he has the ability to play several interior line spots. Was part of a 13-2 state runner-up team that averaged 45.5 points a game.
Tyquan Johnson, WR (7:18 AM)
Three stars | 6-3, 180| Fork Union, Va.
A signee last year who did not qualify, the tall reciever is coming to Columbia after a season in prep school. He posted 12 catches, 157 yards and two touchdowns for a 9-0 team this fall.
Kevin Harris, RB (7:17 AM)
Three stars | 5-10, 230 | Hinesville, Ga.
The lone tailback commit in the group, he was named a region player of the year in Georgia. He posted 1,753 all purpose yards and 23 touchdowns this past season.
Jaylen Nichols, OL (7:16 AM)
Three stars | 6-4, 310 | Charlotte, N.C.
A big, atheltic player with some room to grow in a college weight room. Held down the right tackle spot for his high school team, leading them to a 13-2 record, a spot in the state semifinals and 35.9 points per game.
Rodricus Fitten, LB (7:14 AM)
Three stars | 6-2, 232 | Atlanta, Ga.
The longest-standing commit in the group, Fitten came through knee surgery earlier this season. He had at least 41 tackles, 10 for loss, one sack and one interception as a senior.
Comments