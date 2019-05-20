Luke Doty embraces role as ambassador for Gamecock Class of 2020

Watch: What drew Luke Doty to South Carolina Myrtle Beach quarterback and South Carolina commit Luke Doty says what drew him to Gamecocks and is job trying to get others to commit to USC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach quarterback and South Carolina commit Luke Doty says what drew him to Gamecocks and is job trying to get others to commit to USC.

Ryan Hilinski was the outspoken memeber of South Carolina’s 2019 football recruiting class.

Myrtle Beach quarterback Luke Doty has embraced that role for 2020.

“I saw what he (Hilinski) did with the 2019 class and I wanted to do the same with the 2020 class and do it better,” Doty said Saturday at the Shrine Bowl Combine at River Bluff. “Hope we get some good guys around us and make Carolina a lot better. That is my goal and hope to see it through.”

Doty is one of six Gamecocks commits for the Class of 2020 with the others Mike Wyman, Isaiah Walker, Mohamed Kaba, Tyshawn Wannamker and Da’Qon Stewart. Doty said he and the other commitments and USC targets for Class of 2020 recently set up a group text to chat with each other during the summer and during the football season.

Doty will try and do his best to get other top targets including in-state players Hammond’s Jordan Burch and Alex Huntley and Conway’s Tonka Hemmingway to get them to join him with the Gamecocks.

“We are still working with Tank Bigsby, Alex Huntley and Jordan Burch, Tonka Hemingway, Javion Cohen. I think we are in good shape with all of them,” Doty said. “My role is to really show the rest of these guys what Carolina is all about. That is what I try to do every time I visit and meet someone new or meet a new commitment. I just try to make sure they feel at home and show them why I fell in love with Carolina and hope they do the same.”

Doty and Wannamker both participated at the Shrine Bowl Combine on Saturday. The Myrtle Beach quarterback also attended the EPT Performance Showcase on Friday night at Irmo High School.

At the combine, Doty ran a 4.56 in a 40-yard dash, had a broad jump of 9-foot-6 and benched 185 pounds 15 times.

Doty plans to take his official visit to USC on May 31 and also attend a few camps at the school during the summer in between getting ready for senior season at Myrtle Beach. He will enroll at USC in January.

The four-star prospect threw for 3,037 yards and rushed for 701 with 43 total touchdowns last season in his first-year as starting quarterback after playing receiver in 2017. Myrtle Beach defeated Greer for the Class 4A championship at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Doty, the No. 50 ranked player for Class of 2020, says he is becoming more comfortable as a pocket passer and not relying always on his running ability to make plays. He rushed for 701 yards last season.

“It is a work in progress. Definitely being more comfortable in the pocket,” Doty said. “Feel like I did a good job last year. But if everything breaks down, I got the green light to get out of the pocket to make something happen.”