South Carolina gets commitment from tall defensive back with impressive offer list

The South Carolina football is winding down its June camps season, and Thursday it got a pledge from a familiar name.





Dynamic Florida three-star Dominick Hill said the Gamecocks were his leader after a Missouri visit. Now he’s committed.

The Orlando product made his choice, and Will Muschamp tweeted out the traditional #SpursUp following camp. At 6-foot-1, 176 pounds, Hill will join a group of tall USC defensive backs that included Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu.

I’m committed To The University Of ........... pic.twitter.com/b4hXDoj1wL — BEGREAT (@BeGreatHill) June 20, 2019

He announced with a video through the Orlando Sentinel. In the video, he came in wearing a Missouri shirt, then pulled it off to reveal a USC one before donning a Gamecocks visor.

He claimed offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Miami, North Carolina, Ole Miss.





Last season, he put up 34 tackles, 12 pass break-ups, three interceptions, three force fumbles and a fumble recovery

Hill is the No. 811 player in the country in the 247 Sports composite rankings and the 106th-ranked player in Florida. He’s listed by 247 as a wide receiver, but could play either side of the ball.

“I just like the coaches, T-Rob and Muschamp, they are just good coaches,” Hill said in early May. “It’s a rising university, they are on the come-up facility wise and player wise. I think it would be a good fit.”

He’s the 14th commit and second defensive back, joining Sumter’s O’Donnell Fortune.

SOUTH CAROLINA CLASS OF 2020 COMMITS

▪ Luke Doty, QB (Myrtle Beach HS, SC)

▪ MarShawn Lloyd, RB (DeMatha Catholic HS, MD)

▪ Da’Qon Stewart, ATH, (North Mecklenburg HS, NC)

▪ Jazston Turnetine, OL (Hutchinson Community College, KS)

▪ Tyshawn Wannamaker OL (Calhoun County HS, SC)

▪ Issiah Walker, OL (Norland HS, Fla.)

▪ Trai Jones, OL (Abbeville HS, SC)

▪ Vershon Lee, OL (Woodbridge, VA)

▪ Mike Wyman, WR, (Greensboro Dudley HS, NC)

▪ Mohamed Kaba, LB (Clinton HS, NC)

▪ Alex Huntley, DL (Hammond HS, SC)

▪ Makius Scott, DL (Gainesville HS, GA)

▪ O’Donnell Fortune, DB (Sumter HS, SC)