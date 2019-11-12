Local baseball standout becomes Gamecocks’ first commit for 2023 class

South Carolina baseball picked up its first commitment for the Class of 2023 and didn’t have have to leave the area to do it.

A.C. Flora High School freshman Grant Loggins made a verbal pledge to the Gamecocks on Monday night.

“Grant is a high ceiling, high character player. I am fortunate to not only coach him at Flora but with the (Upstate) Mavericks during the summer,” Flora baseball coach Andy Hallett said. “I believe he will be a 90-plus miles per hour arm before leaving high school. He has clean rhythmical delivery on the mound and already possesses tremendous command of the strike zone.

“Grant is very composed and competes at the highest level when he pitches. His future on the mound is very bright.”

Hallett said the freshman will be the team’s No. 2 starter next season and play in the infield next to Jack Reynolds, a sophomore, who committed to USC last year.

“My left side of the infield is in good shape for a while,” Hallett said. “Offensively, Grant is getting better with age. Understands the game, has great approach and will continue into a top-flight offensive player before he graduates.”

Playing for the Upstate Mavericks in the summer, Loggins was 4-0 with 1.56 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 innings.

Loggins was one of two players to commit to USC on Monday. Wando senior Connor Cino also picked the Gamecocks.