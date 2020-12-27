What’s next for TJ Sanders, and what Shane Beamer is telling the USC football commit

T.J. Sanders was one of the last Marion High School players out of the locker room at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium on Dec. 18.

Sanders finally emerged and walked toward one of Marion’s three team buses about 30 minutes after the Swamp Foxes’ game against Abbeville in the Class 2A state championship at Benedict College’s stadium. The big defensive end has just played his final high school football game.

Marion lost 37-6 in the Swamp Foxes’ first title appearance since 1987. The game was delayed two weeks after Marion had a player test positive for COVID-19.

“My guys, we worked hard all season,” Sanders said. “We got to where we wanted to be and we fought to the end. We just didn’t get the outcome we wanted.”

Sanders finished the game with six tackles, third most on the team, but Abbeville did a good job running away from his side. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder also spent some time on offense as a blocking back and was in on Marion’s score late in the game.

Sanders was named to Class 2A All-State football team and was chosen for the Shrine Bowl, although the all-star game won’t be played this year because of COVD-19.

With his football season over, Sanders said it’s time for him to get ready for basketball. He was one of Marion’s top players last season and helped the Swamp Foxes to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Sanders was selected as one of the top five players in Class 2A by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association and was an all-state selection last year in hoops.

Sanders remains committed to play football at South Carolina, but he didn’t sign during December’s early period. He was the lone Gamecock pledge who didn’t sign as new coach Shane Beamer gets acclimated to the job.

More high school and junior college prospects will sign in February, and the Gamecocks will use the transfer portal to build the roster under Beamer.

South Carolina, under former coach Will Muschamp, was the first school to offer Sanders in March. He committed to the Gamecocks in July.

Sanders says he hears from Beamer almost on a daily basis and has liked what he’s heard from the new Gamecocks coach.

“Coach Beamer said that he is glad that I am committed to this class. I told him I wanted to wait things out and see how much I like him. That is why I didn’t sign. We will see the next couple months,” Sanders said. “His energy is amazing and it sounds like he wants to get this program in the right direction.”

Sanders also said he’s been hearing from Indiana, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and Mercer signing the first signing day, and thinks he can make an impact right away in college.

“I feel like I can be that dynamic player on the defensive line and play virtually anywhere on the defensive line, wherever coach Beamer needs me I will play,” he said.

