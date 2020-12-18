State Champs! Abbeville football rolls to fifth title in six seasons

Navi Marshall of Abbeville outruns Damonte Jackson of Marion during the SCHSL Class 2A state championship game between Marion and Abbeville high schools held Friday, December 18, 2020 at Benedict College. Special To The State

After a year’s absence, Abbeville football is the king of Class 2A football again.The Panthers scored 19 points in less than a three-minute span to defeat Marion 37-6 on Friday in the Class 2A championship on Friday at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

It is the Panthers’ fifth state title in the past six seasons. Abbeville lost last year in the 2A Upper State semifinals.

This was the final high school football game in South Carolina this year. It was originally scheduled for Dec. 4 but was pushed back two weeks because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Marion football program.

It was Marion’s first state championship appearance since 1987 and the Swamp Foxes were hampered by turnovers and mistakes early in the game.

Marion fumbled on back-to-back possessions and Abbeville converted into a pair of touchdowns, including Marquis Jackson’s 12-yard fumble return to make it 13-0 with 2:22 left in the first quarter.

Less than a minute later, Jackson scored on a 7-yard run to make it 19-0. Marion turned the ball over five times in the game.

Zy Raford added an 80-yard kickoff return to start the second half and Sincere Ceasor had a 72-yard fumble return for a score for the Panthers in the second half.

Abbeville held Marion to 44 yards of offense in the first half and outgained the Swamp Foxes, 299-95.

SCHSL State Champions

▪ Class 5A: Dutch Fork 28, TL Hanna 6

▪ Class 4A: AC Flora 42, North Myrtle Beach 7

▪ Class 3A: Daniel 52, Camden 31

▪ Class 2A: Abbeville 37, Marion 6

▪ Class A: Southside Christian 46, Lake View 6