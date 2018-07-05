South Carolina has a plan for two-sport star, he says

Two South Carolina athletic programs Tuesday landed a dynamic 2020 two-sport standout in outfielder and running back Brandon Fields of Orlando. His baseball reputation nationally already is well established. He'll have the chance to build one in football this season as Dr. Philllips High's top running back after being a backup last season.
Fields told SportsTalkSC on Wednesday night that from his discussions with football coach Will Muschamp, he'll sign a football LOI in December of 2019.
"He told me I'll sign my letter of intent to play football and come on a full ride and for baseball I'll be walking-on. That's how I think it's going to work," Fields said. "He's had two-sport guys in the past and he said that I'll be able to come in and get my feet wet a little bit when I get there. He just told me if I get here to get my feet wet and we'll see where it goes from there. I think for me, talking to Muschamp and Kingston, they were totally fine with that and had a plan on how that would work, so I think that was a big decision on committing to South Carolina."
While football will pay the way for Fields at USC, it's the baseball program that first attracted his attention with the 2010-12 run that produced two national titles and a runner-up finish.
"I watched that on TV and from that age I liked South Carolina," Fields said. "I've always liked the Gamecocks. I love the SEC conference. I've had a list for awhile, back in eighth grade, and they've been high up on my list. I think the decision for me to come to South Carolina was a great decision."
That feeling was further enhanced by his visit to campus in March.
"It was the overall experience that I had on my visit, the hospitality I was shown by the time I got there at Founders Park, a beautiful park by the way," he said. "The hospitality of coach (Mark) Kingston and Coach Muschamp, and how I was able to come in and talk to them about doing two sports and being successful about doing two sports."
Fields said his commitment ends his college recruiting despite having several other offers from schools willing to let him play both sports like North Carolina, Louisville, Virginia Tech, UCLA, FAU, Florida, Vanderbilt and Michigan.
"I think I'm done, yeah," Fields said. "I found myself a good fit. South Carolina. Spurs up."
The commitment won't end the effort of pro baseball to lure Fields who last season batted .359 with 3 homers, 23 RBIs and 27 stolen bases.
"They would love to see my play spring baseball because all the scouts would be there and get a feel for how I have developed," Fields said. "I know it's too early to say but they (scouts) said if I'm still on this track I should be able to write myself a ticket to the draft. But to me, when it's baseball season I'm a baseball player, and when it's football season I'm ready to be a football player."
On the gridiron last season. Fields only rushed the ball 58 times for 290 yards and three touchdowns. His commitment for the 2020 football class gives the Gamecocks two running backs in the class along with Georgia tailback Mecose Todd.
