South Carolina, Clemson target Josiah James has a plan for his recruitment

Porter-Gaud point guard Josiah James is playing with his TMP team of Charleston this week in Atlanta and will be there through Saturday. Then there are trips to Greensboro, NC and Orlando to wrap up his summer ball travel. In August, he will schedule his official visits and start to take them.
Porter-Gaud coach and TMP co-coach John Pearson has walked step by step with James thru the tedious recruiting process. James has released a final nine of South Carolina, Clemson, Kansas, Michigan State, Duke, Virginia, Tennessee, Arizona and Florida State and Pearson said he wanted to get that done before hitting this final stretch of games.
“He did seem pretty relieved once he came up with his list and now it’s known. It seems like he really was relieved and that’s probably so he can put some of that stuff aside and just enjoy himself the next couple of weeks,” Pearson said. “He’s always been like that. He just loves playing. He doesn’t want to mix in the business part of that. He just wants to play and win as many games as he can and he really has always been like that.”
James’ list is a mixture of the two power conference in-state schools, some blue-blood programs and some of the recent climbers in college basketball. Pearson said he doesn’t necessarily see a common thread among the nine.
“I just know that he narrowed it to obviously who he had an interest in and he wants to explore it a little bit further and he just didn’t want to string people along if he kind of knew that he was going to make a different. He just decided to make sure that folks knew,” Pearson said. “When we finally sat down and we talked about it, he let me know what he was thinking and these teams did not surprise me at all who he chose. It was right on line with what he was thinking.”
The Gamecocks and Tigers have been with James on the recruiting trail from the start and will have coaches with him on each stop the rest of this month. It remains if one will be successful at keeping him in state but Pearson said James has appreciated their efforts.
“I know it’s the way he’s being recruited by both schools. He enjoys it,” he said. “Both schools are quality and both schools’ coaching staffs are quality and they’ve really shown him how much he means to their program. I definitely know that’s why those two schools are in the mix.”
Pearson said James has not said if he will narrow his list to a final five for official visits but he has told him some unofficial visits could also be scheduled to give him a chance to see more than just five schools.
Gray Collegiate High School wing Juwan Gary plans to announce his college decision this week as he competes with Team United at the Peach Jam in North Augusta.
Comments