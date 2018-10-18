New York recruit says Gamecocks basketball ready for him to commit

Rochester, N.Y. 6-foot-5 wing Gerald Drumgoole has only taken one official visit thus far, and that was to South Carolina in late September. Since then Minnesota, Creighton and Oklahoma have jumped in to give him other schools to consider. But the Gamecocks also remain on his trail and are still working to pull him in.
Drumgoole said he hears daily from Gamecock assistants Chuck Martin and Bruce Shingler.
“They just love my style of play and they are ready for me to commit,” Drumgoole said. “They are on me very hard. I’m thinking like, yeah, I’m excited about it. I’m just trying to take my time and be patient with the process and make sure the next move I make is the smartest move for me.”
Drumgoole said he will take an official visit to Minnesota in a few weeks. He said Creighton and Oklahoma might also get visits.
Drumgoole said he’s not see any Gamecock coaches since his official visit but they are planning to see him during the season. He’s not sure yet if he’ll sign in November or wait until April.
“As of right now, South Carolina (stands out the most) because that’s the only visit I’ve been on,” Drumgoole said.
In August, he announced a transfer from Irondequoit High School to national power La Lumiere in Indiana. He averaged 19.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists last season.
Comments