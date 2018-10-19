Top Columbia recruit visited Gamecocks last weekend. Why he hasn’t had more visits

Hammond High School 2020 defensive tackle Alex Huntley visited South Carolina last Saturday for the Texas A&M game. Outside of that, Huntley said he’s not been much of anywhere for recruiting visits.
“I’ve been focused on my season and my grades and we have playoffs after next week,” Huntley said. “I’m talking to coaches almost every day and hope to get to Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas within the next month and a half.”
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive tackle is helping anchor a defense allowing 15.4 points per game on an 8-0 team. For the year, he has 28 tackles, eight for loss, four fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.
He also plays with Jackson Muschamp, son of Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp.
Notes:
▪ Alpharetta, Ga., 2020 wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers was at South Carolina last weekend and plans to visit Clemson on Saturday. In eight games this season, he has 43 catches for 881 yards and nine touchdowns.
▪ Gamecocks cornerback target Shilo Sanders picked up an offer from Michigan State. He took an official visit to USC last weekend and plans to visit Florida State and Colorado State.
▪ Spartanburg running back Zykamren Robinson said Tennessee and Colorado State are the two schools he’s hearing the most from right now. He plans to take official visits to both. South Carolina had been recruiting him but he said he’s not hearing anything now from the Gamecocks. He did visit for the Georgia game but didn’t talk to any of the coaches.
