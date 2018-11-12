French kicker excited to return to South Carolina for night game atmosphere

Bradenton, Fla. 2020 kicker Axel Lepvreau plans a return visit to South Carolina for the UT-Chattanooga game. He also was in for the Missouri game. He plans to spend the weekend in Columbia with his family.
“Really want to feel the atmosphere by night and have more time to visit the city and the whole campus because last month I didn’t have much time for that cause of the kickoff time,” Lepvreau said.
Lepvreau visited Harvard last week and will visit Cincinnati later this month. His only offer to this point is from Southern Miss and he’s also getting interest from Kentucky, but his interest in the Gamecocks appears to be overshadowing the others.
“South Carolina is special, I like it so much,” he said. “That is why I wanted to come back to show my motivation to the coaching staff.”
Lepvreau is a left-footed kicker with a very strong leg. He was born in France and lived there until the sixth grade when his family moved to Florida. He joined the Manatee football team in the ninth grade and has developed as a kicker as he’s learned the game.
According to stats from MaxPreps, this season Lepvreau is 2-2 on field goals with a long of 45 yards and 35-36 on extra points.
