Recruiting update on two top prospects in South Carolina’s backyard

Hammond coach Erik Kimrey earned one for the other thumb last week, as he won his 10th SCISA state football championship. He can start making plans for fitting a toe for 2019 because his junior class is as talented as there is in the state.
The Skyhawks have two of the top defensive prospects in the country in tackle Alex Huntley and end Jordan Burch. South Carolina is heavily in on Huntley and Burch while Clemson has only offered Burch. Both have been to USC, Clemson and other places for unofficial visits and Burch is expected to visit Clemson again Saturday.
Huntley has also seen Texas and Georgia this season and Kimrey said he expects him to visit Oklahoma at some point. North Carolina recently offered and Tennessee also is showing strong interest at this point.
“Georgia and USC have the most contact with Alex but he is still early in his process of narrowing down his schools.”
Burch grew up in Florence before moving to Columbia.
“Jordan’s family is handling his recruiting,” Kimrey said. “He is being contacted by a lot of schools, visited Georgia, USC and Clemson this fall and I will not comment any further about his recruiting.”
USC coach Will Muschamp gets to see Huntley and Burch play as much as he can because his son is the team’s quarterback. Jackson Muschamp, according to his coach, is a quickly developing prospect who should have multiple offers to sort thru as a senior next year..
“He had a break out year and he’s grown a couple of inches which changes the game as a quarterback. Once his film gets out and he does some camps this year, he’ll get a lot of opportunities. He’s somewhere in my mind between a Wofford-Furman to a maybe not a Power 5 but Division 1 school. He’s got a lot of ability and if he grows another inch or two he could end up being a Power 5 kind of kid.”
Kimrey said a fourth junior to watch is LB Saul Diaz (6-2 210) who has been drawing interest from Georgia State.
