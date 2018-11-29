Atlanta defender hearing Gamecocks staff “really wants” him at home finale

South Carolina is in good position with Atlanta corner Dequanteous Watts and will be one of his official visits in January. He took an official visit for the Chattanooga game and he’d like to come back this Saturday but he has the SAT in the morning. If he can get in for the Akron game, he will. The interest here is strong both ways.
“They really want me there,” Watts said. “I stay in contact with them, Coach McClendon, Coach Muschamp and Coach T-Rob. They are a top priority for me right now. I have a guaranteed spot if I come. They said they really want me no matter who commits to them, they really want me.”
Watts is a former UCF commitment. The Knight are still in the hunt along with Ole Miss, Indiana and the Gamecocks.
He had hoped to get some official visits in in December but that doesn’t seem possible now. He will not be an early signee so January visits will work out fine for him.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Watts said he is down for a visit to Central Florida on Jan. 18 and is planning to visit USC the following weekend. He’ll also set dates with Indiana and Ole Miss.
This season Watts had six interceptions and broke up 14 other passes.
Notes:
▪ Spring Hill, Tenn. 2020 wide receiver George Odimegwu plans to visit USC Saturday.
▪ Florida coaches were in to see USC target CB Chris Steele Thursday night.
▪ USC defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson had an in-home visit Thursday night with CB Jaydon Hill. He has been committed to Florida and has taken officials with the Gators and the Gamecocks.
▪ Tennessee had in-home visit Thursday night with defensive back Jammie Robinson, a USC target.
▪ Fort Lauderdale corner Zay Flowers had planned on an official visit to South Carolina this weekend but he has a game Friday night and is not sure about making it. He has visited Kansas State and Nebraska and also plans to visit N.C. State and Boston College.
▪ USC defensive line target Jaquaze Sorrells had an in-home visit from Alabama this week. He has been to USC unofficially and is scheduled for an official visit to Penn State on Dec. 7.
Comments