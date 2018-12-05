Former Florida commitment likes pair of South Carolina coaches

Winter Park, Fla., defensive lineman Jaquaze Sorrells has long been a South Carolina target. He camped with the Gamecocks last summer, returned for their recruiting weekend the end of July, and took an unofficial visit for the Georgia game. Sorrells said Tuesday night he’s expecting Gamecock defensive tackles coach Lance Thompson to meet with him at school on Wednesday.
Sorrells was once a Florida commitment but since decommitting nearly a year ago, he’s had the Gamecocks among his top schools. The Gamecocks remain in a solid place with him as his recruiting hits the homestretch.
“South Carolina is a pretty good school and the coaches there are pretty cool also,” Sorrells said. “Having T-Rob and Coach Muschamp, that’s pretty much it to be honest. It’s just real cool to have those two around. They are really trying to change the program. Obviously, that’s important. A lot of schools already got their marks. It is still a few good amount of schools out right there now that’s trying to change the way things are around their campuses.”
Sorrells said coaches from Illinois, Alabama, South Florida and Michigan State have been through to check on him. He will take his official visits in January and said USC and Penn State are the only two definite ones right now. Otherwise, everything else remains open for him regarding his decision which will come late.
“I’ve still go everybody lined up the same way,” he said. “Pretty much equal with everybody. Nobody has stood out just yet. Probably around my officials I’ll probably get that type of feeling about a school.”
According to MaxPreps, for his career Sorrells accumulated 178 total tackles with 18 sacks. This season he recorded 36 tackles with eight tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 1 interception.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina defensive ends coach Mike Peterson was in on Monday to check on 2020 Hammond defensive lineman Alex Huntley. Hammond coach Eric Kimrey is not at liberty to comment on the recruiting activities of his other 2020 defensive end Jordan Burch but it can be assumed Peterson checked on Burch as well. TigerIllustrated reported Clemson coach Brent Venables, Todd Bates and Brandon Streeter were in to check on Burch as well Monday. Venables also was by on Friday according to the website. Oklahoma and Texas are expected in Wednesday to check on Huntley and one can assume Burch as well. Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott and assistant Josh Stepp were in on Monday to check on 2020 quarterback prospect Jackson Muschamp and linebacker Saul Diaz.
▪ Gamecocks cornerback target Jammie Robinson of Leesburg, Ga., had an in-home visit Tuesday night with Kentucky.
▪ USC Tuesday offered 2021 Greensboro, N.C. defensive lineman Payton Page (6-foot-4, 295 pounds). Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Duke are some other reported offers.
▪ Gerald Drumgoole, a 6-foot-6 wing from Rochester, N.Y., who decided not to sign in November, said USC is still recruiting him. He plans to take more official visits before making a decision. He has been to USC and Minnesota.
