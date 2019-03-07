South Carolina’s Frank Martin has in-home visit with blue chip forward from Columbia

One of the top unsigned basketball players in the 2019 class is 6-foot-6 Columbia native Christian Brown who is attending Oak Hill Prep, Va., this season. Brown continues to weigh his options as he looks toward the April signing period.
He recently made an unofficial visit to USC and met afterwards with the coaching staff. That same weekend, Frank Martin made an in-home visit with Brown and his mom.
“After the home visit with Coach Martin, the Gamecocks have picked up their recruiting interest in Christian,” Ms. Davis said. “After meeting with coach Martin and getting to know him better, I feel he is genuine and really wants his players to succeed on and off the court.”
Brown continues to hear from the head coaches at Georgia and UNLV and from Clemson assistant coach Steve Smith according to his mother. And though time for a decision is growing short, she said her son remains open.
“I’ve always told Christian to go with how he feels as far as a commitment,” she said. “When it feels right, he will know.”
Last weekend, he officially visited Oklahoma State and, along with his mother Melody Davis.
“Loved the energy from the coaches, players and fans,” Ms. Davis said. “Even though they lost to Kansas, we were impressed on how they were in the game until the very end considering they only have seven scholarship players playing. There is a lot to look forward to with this upcoming 2019 recruiting class Coach (Michael) Boynton is bringing in. Stillwater is a true college town, I would just have to get use to the weather compared to South Carolina.”
Boynton, according to Corey Evans of Rivals, was at Oak Hill on Thursday to see Brown.
That official visit was the fourth taken by Brown. He also has seen Clemson, Georgia and UNLV.
This season Brown averaged 13 points per game shooting 56 percent from the floor and 77 percent from the line, and five rebounds per game. He was selected Thursday to play in the Big Baller Brand All Star Game.
