Columbia hoops standout enrolls at powerhouse Oak Hill

Christian Brown will get a chance to play on one of the nation’s top high school basketball programs.
The Columbia native confirmed to The State on Monday he has enrolled at Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va. Oak Hill is one of the top high school programs in the nation and features Cole Anthony, one of the nation’s top recruits this season.
“(Oak Hill coach) Steve Smith and my mother have been talking for years about the opportunity to play for him at Oak Hill,” Brown said. “So this was the best move for my family.”
Brown will have a different look at Oak Hill as he cut his trimmed his hair, so his dreadlocks won’t be as long.
Oak Hill is the latest stop for Brown, who began his career at AC Flora and was part of the Falcons’ state title team during his two seasons there. He transferred to Lower Richland last year and enrolled at McEachern High School in Georgia over the summer.
Brown will get a chance to play in Columbia this season as Oak Hill plays in the Bojangles’ Bash at Ridge View in December.
247Sports ranks Brown as a four-star prospect and No. 61 nationally. He has taken an official visits to Clemson, UNLV and Georgia but doesn’t have any other visits scheduled at this point because of Oak Hill’s schedule.
Brown averaged 22 points this season at Lower Richland but missed several games with injuries. He played this summer for Upward Stars and averaged 16.7 points a game.
Brown joins Juwan Gary, who left Gray Collegiate and is at Liberty Heights (NC) for his senior season. Of the top four projected prospects in South Carolina for the Class of 2019, three are no longer in-state. In addition to Brown and Gary, York Prep’s DJ Burns reclassified and is enrolled at Tennessee.
