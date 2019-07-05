Top Gamecocks recruiting target backs off commitment to Florida Gators

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

A top South Carolina target, athlete Jaheim Bell of Valdosta, Georgia, announced Thursday a decommitment from Florida.

Bell had been committed to the Gators since April 13.

“This is a business decision, so I want to make sure I make the right one,” Bell wrote on Twitter. “Choosing a school and program is a life changing and important decision that will affect my future. I need to make sure I make the best decision for me and my family. Florida is still a top school for me.”

Bell took an official visit to USC June 8.

“The players really stood out,” Bell said of the Gamecocks. “I feel like I fit in with them. They are really cool. They took me in like I’m on the team.”

Bell could play tight end at the next level but said the Gamecocks and others have recruited him as a receiver. Last season he caught 70 passes for 800 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Notes

▪ Class of 2020 athlete Len’Neth Whitehead of Athens, Georgia, has USC in his final seven along with Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and Texas.

▪ USC is in the top 10 with 2021 corner Kamar Wilcoxson of Lilburn, Georgia. The others are LSU, Tennessee, Maryland, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Florida and Ohio State.

▪ Class of 2020 receiver Omarion Dollison of Gray Collegiate committed to Old Dominion.

▪ Class of 2021 basketball prospect Bryce McGowens of Wren was offered by Iowa State.