Big 12 power taking an interest in Gamecocks football commit

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

Orlando corner Dominick Hill committed to USC in late June and he’s holding to that right now though the interest from others continues. Evidence of that, an offer Wednesday night from Texas. Hill took an unofficial visit to Texas in late March, so he knew the interest was there and wasn’t totally surprised by the offer.

“My (former) teammate goes there now and he’s been telling me I was going to get it, and I was like cool, OK, cool,” Hill said. “It means a little but I’m still with Carolina. Carolina is where I committed and I’m 100 percent. They are still in the lead. But, things can change. I’m being patient. Anything can happen.”

Hill said he remains in contact with the Gamecocks, though the regularity of that has dropped off some compared to how much he was hearing from them during the recruiting process.

“I hear from them a little bit, not like I use to,” he said. “I hear from them a lot but not like they were before. Everything changes once you commit. I hope nothing has changed. I’m going to try to get there for a game to make sure everything is all good before signing date.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hill has targeted the Florida game in Columbia for his next visit with the Gamecocks. He has taken official visits to USC and Missouri and he said he might take other officials to Texas, Oklahoma and West Virginia. He plans to sign in December and graduate early.

Notes:

▪ Long-time South Carolina linebacker target Desmond Tisdol of Rochelle, Georgia tweeted a graphic Wednesday indicating his schools of interest now are USC, Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Central Florida and South Florida.

▪ Charlotte 2021 quarterback Drake Maye committed to Alabama. His dad played football and his brother played basketball at UNC. He also has offers from Clemson and USC.