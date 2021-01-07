New Orleans linebacker has Gamecocks on top as he nears decision

Linebacker Kolbe Fields of New Orleans already has decommitted from Oklahoma State and Memphis. He wants his third commitment to be the charm.

New University of South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson, along with director of player personnel Drew Hughes, have made Fields (6-1, 205) a priority in their late recruiting surge. Fields said he has heard their message and has taken it to heart. The Gamecocks seem destined for his pledge at this point.

“I just don’t want to say to much right now, not right now. Give me until Monday and I’ll have more information,” Fields said. “We been talking every day. We’ve been keeping in contact every day. I talk to all those coaches over there. I’ve talked to the whole staff so far, Coach Peterson. I talk to coach Beamer a lot. And I talk to coach Hughes a lot.”

Fields said the Gamecock coaches have laid out for him how he would be used in their defense, but their appeal to him goes beyond factors on the field.

“How everybody is telling me how great the people are out there,” Fields said. “I think I can thrive in what they want me to do, of course. Whatever they want me to do, I think I’m capable of doing it.”

And Fields, a three-star prospect, said he’s not concerned that Beamer has yet to name his defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

“I’m pretty confident in the guys they have there right,” he said. “That’s not really too much (of an issue).”

No other school has come onto the scene for him, Fields said, and thus he has the Gamecocks still atop his list and he moves toward a final decision.

“Yes sir, that’s still pretty much the case. I just don’t want to say too much too early,” he said.

Fields made 105 tackles with 13 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions this season and was named the Defensive MVP of his district.