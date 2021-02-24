Hometown receiver a coveted 2022 recruit. Interest from Gamecocks might be strongest

Dutch Fork receiver Antonio Williams (6-0, 180) continues to be as impressive on the recruiting circuit as he is on the gridiron.

On Monday night he landed an offer from Florida State. The Seminoles join the likes of South Carolina, Auburn, Michigan, Southern Cal, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan State and Missouri on his offer list.

USC, with new head coach Shane Beamer and new receivers coach Justin Stepp, are trying to push the Gamecocks to the forefront of Williams’ recruitment. And Williams said he appreciates the love he’s getting from the hometown school.

“South Carolina, to be honest, I feel like they want me the most,” Williams said. “I feel like it’s just everybody (friends and family) just always talking about South Carolina. But I’m not rushing anything.”

Williams said he gets calls from the Gamecocks “every once in a while and they text me pretty much every day. They tell me that they really want me. I know it’s a new coaching staff. I’m excited to see what they have to offer this season coming up Hopefully they do well. That’s what I’m hoping. I’m excited for it.”

Clemson also is looming out there for Williams. The Tigers have offered other receivers, but receivers coach Tyler Grisham hasn’t forgotten about Williams.

“He sends me messages and we’ve talked on the phone a couple of times,” Williams said. “They’ve only offered a couple of receivers, so I’m being patient. They have one commit at receiver, Adam Randall (of Myrtle Beach). (Grisham) thinks I’m one of the best receivers in my class. I think the same thing. I don’t know what they’re waiting on.”

Williams said he’s not going to rush the process. He won’t make a decision until the start of his senior season, and he said he will not sign or graduate early. And he said he does not have a current favorite.

Last season in 10 games, another championship season for the Silver Foxes, Williams had 1,504 total yards and 10 touchdowns.

Rivals ranks the Class of 2022 prospect a four-star prospect and the 11th overall recruit in South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have one commitment for the next class, with South Florida defensive back Anthony Rose making his pledge to USC on Tuesday.