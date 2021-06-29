Ryan Brubaker breaks down his commitment to the Gamecocks

Ryan Brubaker

Another of the recent commitments to South Carolina coach Shane Beamer went public Tuesday.

Four-star offensive Ryan Brubaker of Stevens, Pennsylvania announced just after noon that he had committed to the Gamecocks over Penn State, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Tennessee. He took official visits to all five schools and had planned to announce a decision July 4 before deciding to move his decision up.

Brubaker’s father played at Penn State and many viewed the Nittany Lions as his likely choice as his recruiting wound down. But after taking an official visit to USC the weekend of June 11, Brubaker (6-6, 280) found many things that appealed to him, and that led to his commitment to the Gamecocks.

“There was just something intangible while we were there that to this day I can’t really put my finger on about what exactly it was,” Brubaker said. “I think it was the combination of the staff, the school itself, the location. It was just the perfect storm where it felt right.”

South Carolina offered him a scholarship on Feb. 1.

“It was one of those things that even when they offered, they intrigued me,” he said. “They were my second Power Five offer, I don’t know. Whether it was the mascot, the history of the school, it was just like, South Carolina, that school interests me. They earned their way into my top five and they earned my commitment. Incredible people and an incredible place.”

Brubaker is one of the highest-rated commitments so far for the Gamecocks’ 2022 class. In the 247Sports Composite, which factors in all rankings, he is a four-star prospect, the No. 24 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 7 prospect in his state. He is seeing other talented players join the class as well. Thus, he sees big things ahead for his career and the program.

“I feel really good about the ’22 class,” Brubaker said. “I don’t know exactly where I’m going to fit. I know Coach (Greg) Adkins has said they are thin at true tackle builds, and I have the opportunity to play earlier than I would at most SEC programs or Power Five programs.”

Brubaker, who also swims and throws for his track team, will not graduate early so he can participate in those sports next spring.

Brubaker gives the Gamecocks 11 new commitments, with three more public announcements expected in the coming days. The scholarships for the two recent defensive back transfers into the program for 2021 expected to count against the class of 2022. That means 16 of the 25 spots in the 2022 class are accounted for at this point.

“Wherever I end up playing on the field, I’m going to go in, work my rear end off and make sure that I earn it,” he said. “At this point in my mind — they never mattered, especially now, the ratings and articles about projected ability and all that stuff — that doesn’t matter at this point. At this point, it’s making sure I work myself into a position where that’s a possibility.”

South Carolina’s Class of 2022 Commitments