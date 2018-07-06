A'ja Wilson takes home SEC's highest honor

Former South Carolina women's basketball player A'ja Wilson added one more collegiate honor to her trophy case on Friday, as she was named SEC Female Athlete of the Year for the 2017-2018 athletic season.
Wilson, who swept every national player of the year award in women's basketball this past season while leading the Gamecocks to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, was the SEC Player of the Year in her sport for three consecutive seasons, a conference first.
The Roy F. Kramer Female Athlete of the Year, awarded by a vote of the SEC's athletic directors, was first awarded in 1984 — Wilson is the second USC athlete to win it, and the first since softball player Trinity Johnson in 1997.
Wilson was also one of three finalists for the Honda Cup, given to the nation's best female athlete and presented by the Collegiate Women's Sports Awards.
After being taken No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft by the Las Vegas Aces, Wilson has enjoyed a successful rookie season and is in line to earn an All-Star nod.
Comments