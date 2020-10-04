Another Lexington County football program postpones games because of COVID-19

The Swansea High School football team will have to miss its next two games because of COVID-19, Tigers coach Brent Wilder confirmed to The State

The Tigers were supposed to play Fox Creek this week and then Brookland-Cayce on Oct. 16. Coaches of both teams were notified Sunday that those games won’t be played as scheduled.

Swansea will now play Fox Creek on Nov. 6.

Additional details of how Swansea’s team was affected by the virus were not available Sunday.

It’s unclear when the B-C game will be played because Swansea already moved its opener against Strom Thurmond to Oct. 30 after that school had coronavirus-related issues. Swansea was scheduled to play Airport on Nov. 5, but the Fox Creek game is a region contest and must be played.

S.C. high school teams are playing a shortened seven-game season during the pandemic, and teams are playing region contests first. Those games help determine playoff seeding. The season started a little more than a month later than originally planned.

Swansea opened its season Thursday with a 36-13 loss to Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

Swansea is the sixth Midlands school to have games postponed because of COVID-19 related issues. The others are Camden, Lexington, River Bluff, Pelion and Newberry.

Camden returned to action this week, while Lexington and River Bluff open their seasons Friday with Lexington hosting Ridge View and River Bluff hosting Dutch Fork.

Pelion and Newberry each missed games Friday and will not play this week. Both schools will make up their games at the end of the season.

South Carolina K-12 schools had 97 newly reported coronavirus cases as of Friday, when cases were last reported, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data. There have been 821 reported cases since school began. That number includes 570 student cases and 251 employee cases, according to the DHEC database. Of those, there are five or less reported among students at Swansea.