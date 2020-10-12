AC Flora’s Tanner Edwards sets two records to lead Midlands swimmers at state meet

AC Flora’s Tanner Edwards repeated as state champion and set two records in the process Monday at the SC High School Boys Swimming Championships.

The Brigham Young commit won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke in Class 4A championships for the second straight year. Edwards’ time of 49.42 in the backstroke broke his own state championship record of 49.79 he set last year.

Edwards won the 100 butterfly with a time of 49,72 breaking Jordan Berry’s mark of 49.79 set in 2008. He also was part of the Falcons’ 200 IM Medley relay state championship team with Darden Tate, Benjamin Tanner and Hill Teas.

Tate, a freshman, won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.16 and was second in the 200 IM.

As a team the Falcons finished fourth in the championship to lead Midlands teams. Irmo was 16th and Dreher 21st.

Eastside won the 4A state team championship.

In Class 3A, St. Joseph’s won the title while Brookland-Cayce and Mid-Carolina were the two top Midlands schools. B-C was 12th, and Mid-Carolina was 16th.

Brookland-Cayce’s Ronin Petit was second in the 50 freestyle, fourth in 100 breaststroke. MC’s Sam Hawkins was fourth in the 200 freestyle.

The Class 5A championship was held later Monday evening. Complete results are here.