Champs! AC Flora captures first competitive cheerleading state title

A.C. Flora High School added to its state championship haul in the month of December.

The Falcons won the Class 4A competitive cheerleading championship Saturday at the Florence Center. It was Flora’s first cheerleading state crown and came two weeks after the Falcons won the school’s first state football championship.

A.C. Flora finished with 289 points. Travelers Rest was second with 268. Lugoff-Elgin (251) was fourth and Airport (244) tied for fifth.

Lexington, River Bluff, Chapin, Dutch Fork, Spring Valley and Blythewood will compete in the 5A championship later Saturday evening.

Belton Honea Path won the Class 3A championship with 282 points. Blue Ridge was second with 270. Mid-Carolina was fourth with 252 and Brookland-Cayce ninth with 212.