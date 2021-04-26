Vote for The State’s Midlands high school Athlete of the Week (April 26)

Vote now for The State’s spring sports athlete of the week.

The State’s sports staff would like to recognize noticeable athletic performances for the spring season, and we are giving you a chance to vote for the local high school Athlete of the Week. A new list of nominees will be published each Monday as we move toward the end of spring sports season.

Deadline to vote is 1 p.m. Thursday. Read about the nominees, then cast your vote below.

MEET THIS WEEK’S FINALISTS

Matthew Becker, Chapin baseball: The USC commitment struck out 16 and allowed one earned run on four hits in a 5-2 victory over Lexington. The left-hander walked one in the 109-pitch outing. He also added an RBI.

Regan Finn, Chapin girls lacrosse: Finn scored six goals as the Eagles advanced to the state semifinals with a dominant 15-2 victory over St. James.

Riley Ford, Lexington softball: The Wildcats hurler threw a no-hitter in Lexington’s 10-0 win over Blythewood. She finished with 15 strikeouts and one walk in the game shortened to five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule. Ford also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run driven in.

Jasmine Hogan, Cardinal Newman softball: The Cardinals second baseman finished the week 4-for-9 with a home run, triple and a double in recording eight RBIs to help Cardinal Newman to a 3-0 week.

Jayla Jamison, Airport track: The Eagles senior standout dominated a star-studded field in the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic. Jamison won the 100 (11.78) and 200-meter (24.00) races to again show she will be the person to beat in the upcoming state qualifiers and finals.

Prescott Jefferson, Ben Lippen track: The Falcons sprinter made a name for himself in the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic. In a very strong field, Jefferson won the 100 (10.55) and 200-meter (21.28) races.

Dominick McIntosh, Gray Collegiate baseball: The senior pitcher threw a perfect game in a 10-0 victory over Saluda. He struck out 14 in the seven-inning affair. He threw 79 pitches with 59 for strikes in retiring all 21 batters he faced.

Lakyn Phillips, Pelion softball: The senior pitched dominated Edisto in a doubleheader to help the Panthers clinch the Region 5-2A championship. She allowed one run over the course of the two games with 35 strikeouts in the two complete game performances.

Watson Saunders, Blythewood baseball: Saunders went 6-for-8 with six RBIs as the Bengals swept a three-game set from Ridge View. Saunders began the week by going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. He added two more doubles and four runs driven in during the doubleheader sweep on Friday.

HOW TO NOMINATE

Player of the Week honors highlight high school athletes for their outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize athletes across several different sports. If you would like to suggest a nominee to be added to the weekly ballot through the end of the spring sports seasons, please send an email to Chris Dearing at dear82c@gmail.com. You can also direct message him on Twitter at @CDearing82. Include the athlete’s name, school, class and game statistics for the week. Coaches will need to verify information.