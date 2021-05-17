Vote for The State’s high school spring sports Athlete of the Week (May 17)

Vote now for The State’s spring sports athlete of the week.

The State’s sports staff would like to recognize noticeable athletic performances for the spring season, and we are giving you a chance to vote for the Player of the Week. Listed below are some of the most outstanding outings for the week ending Saturday, May 15. A new list of nominees will be listed each Monday as we move toward the end of spring sports season.

MEET THIS WEEK’S FINALISTS

Brig Brannon, Hammond baseball: The Skyhawks senior went out with a bang. In the SCISA 3A state championship series opener, Brannon was 2-for-3 hitting with 2 home runs and 6 RBIs. He staked Hammond to an early lead with a 3-run home run in the first inning. His second 3-run shot in sixth inning that ended up being the game-winner.

Kalisha Hill, Saluda girls track: The Class 2A Basketball Player of Year also is a track standout and qualified for four events for this week’s S.C. track and field championships. The senior finished first in the 100 meters, triple jump, high jump and 100-meter hurdles at Saturday’s 2A Upper State championship.

Jayla Jamison, Airport girls track: The Eagles senior sprinter is looking to cap off her career in style. She is an eight-time state championship winner and looks to add to her haul. She is qualified in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter sprints as well as the long jump.

Kaniya Johnson, White Knoll girls track: The White Knoll junior qualified for this week’s S.C. track and field championships in three individual events and one relay. She finished first in the 100, 200, third in the 400 and was on the Wolves’ 4x100 relay team at this past weekend’s Class 5A qualifier.

Dylan Massey, Gilbert baseball: Massey helped the Indians to an 11-1 win in the first round of the Class 3A district playoffs. He went 2-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs.

Jay Metts, Dutch Fork baseball: The Silver Foxes senior pitched five inning and allowed four hits, no earned runs, no walks and struck out six in an 11-1 win in the first round of the Class 5A district playoffs. He also went 1-for-3 with a run scored at the plate.

Eduardo Moisa Membreno, Brookland-Cayce soccer: The Bearcats capped his junior season in grand style. He scored two goals in the Bearcats Lower State championship win over Bishop England and had three goals in the Class 3A state championship to give Brookland-Cayce its first state championship in boys soccer. He finished the year with 52 goals and 22 assists.

Blake Palyok, Airport baseball: The Eagles catcher went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs in Airport’s 10-9 victory in the Class 4A district playoffs. He also scored three runs to keep Airport in the winner’s bracket.

Tmoni Porterfield, Columbia girls track: Porterfield will look to bring home several gold medals in the upcoming in the state track meet. She qualified for the 100-, 200- and 400-meter sprints and the high jump this past weekend as the Class 2A Upper State qualifier.

Turner Thackston, Gray Collegiate baseball: The War Eagles catcher capped his 6-for-7 performance on the week with a 3-for-4 night in the opening round win in the Class 2A district playoffs. He had a double in the win and handled the pitching staff that allowed just one run.





Deadline to vote is 1 p.m. Thursday. Can’t see the poll? Refresh the page here.

How to nominate

Player of the week honors highlight high school athletes for their outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize athletes across several different sports. If you would like to suggest a nominee to be added to the weekly ballot through the end of the spring sports seasons, please send an email to Chris Dearing at dear82c@gmail.com. You can also direct message him on Twitter at @CDearing82. Include the athlete’s name, school, class and game statistics for the week. Coaches will need to verify information