2021 SC high school softball, baseball championship schedule

Here is the South Carolina High School League state baseball and softball championship schedule.

Class 5A Baseball

Best-of-3 Series

Tuesday: Hillcrest at Summerville

Friday: Summerville at Hillcrest

June 7: Summerville at Hillcrest at neutral site, if necessary

Class 4A Baseball

Best-of-3 Series

Tuesday: James Island at A.C. Flora, 7 p.m.

Thursday: A.C. Flora at James Island

Saturday: A.C. Flora vs. James Island, at neutral site, if necessary

Class 3A Baseball

Best-of-3 Series

Tuesday: West-Oak at Gilbert, 6 p.m.

Thursday: Gilbert at West-Oak, 6 p.m.

Saturday: Gilbert vs. West-Oak at neutral site, if necessary

Class 2A Baseball

Wednesday or Friday: Crescent/Legion Collegiate at Andrew Jackson/Latta

Friday or June 7: Andrew Jackson/Latta at Crescent/Legion Collegiate

June 7 or June 8: Andrew Jackson/Latta vs. Crescent/Legion Collegiate, at neutral site, if necessary

Class A Baseball

Best-of-3 Series

Tuesday: Lake View at Southside Christian

Thursday: Southside Christian at Lake View

Saturday: Southside vs. Lake View, at neutral site, if necessary

Class 5A Softball

Best-of-3 Series

Tuesday: Byrnes at Ashley Ridge

Thursday: Ashley Ridge at Byrnes

Saturday: Byrnes vs. Ashley Ridge, at neutral site, if necessary

Class 4A Softball

Best-of-3 Series

Tuesday: Darlington at Lugoff-Elgin, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Lugoff-Elgin at Darlington

Saturday: Lugoff-Elgin vs. Darlington at neutral site, if necessary

Class 3A Softball

Best-of-3 Series

Tuesday: Seneca at Dillon

Thursday: Dillon at Seneca

Saturday: Dillon vs. Seneca at neutral site, if necessary

Class 2A Softball

Best-of-3 Series

Tuesday: Legion Collegiate at Andrew Jackson

Thursday: Andrew Jackson at Legion Collegiate

Saturday: Andrew Jackson vs. Legion Collegiate, at neutral site, if necessary

Class A Softball

Best-of-3 Series

Tuesday: Bamberg-Ehrhardt/Lake View at Dixie

Thursday: Dixie at Bamberg-Ehrhardt/Lake View

Saturday: Dixie vs. Bamberg-Ehrhardt/Lake View, at neutral site, if necessary