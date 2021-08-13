Midlands Top 10: The local pass catchers you should keep an eye on this season

The top wide receivers and tight ends to pay attention to in Midlands high school football for the 2021 season, listed alphabetically:

Zack Chalmers, WR, Newberry: Bulldogs’ top receiver, ranked 15th-best prospect in South Carolina by 247Sports Composite for 2022 class.

Apollos Cook, River Bluff: Junior receiver has Division I offers and is ranked No. 10 by 247Sports in the Class of 2023.

Gage Gunter, Gilbert: Led Gilbert with 510 receiving yards and was second on the team in receptions (20) and touchdowns (5) last season.

Chris Lawson, Ridge View: Junior transferred from Hough High School in North Carolina, where he had 14 catches last season. Has several Division I offers.

Chris Lofton, A.C. Flora: Falcons’ top returning receiver from last season. Caught 16 passes with 7 total touchdowns last season.

DeAree Rogers, Irmo: Transfer from White Knoll led Wolves in receptions and yards last season.

Zavier Short, Chapin: Appalachian State commit and all-state selection had 50 catches for 709 yards and nine touchdowns last year.

Chase Smith, Ridge View: Transfer from Blythewood has Division I offers and should be a factor in Ridge View’s offense this season.

Antonio Williams, Dutch Fork: Top receiving prospect in the state and Under Armour All-American game selection had 51 catches for 837 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He also returned two punts for touchdowns.

Jordan Wise, Brookland-Cayce: Bearcats’ leading receiver from last season, starting to get Division I interest.

Others to watch

Zion Agnew, Ridge View

CC Bailey, C.A. Johnson

Nate Branch, Lower Richland

Tyree Byrd, Ridge View

Keelon Holman, Spring Valley

Noah Jennings, Westwood

Gray Leaphart, Gilbert

Jurni Lucas, Lower Richland

Tyleke Mathis, Saluda

William Morris, Heathwood Hall

TJ Peebles, White Knoll

Cam Scott, Hammond

Nick Sowell, Dutch Fork

Nate Thomas, White Knoll

Evan Werner, Ben Lippen