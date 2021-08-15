Midlands Top 10: Keep an eye on these linebackers for 2021 football season

North Myrtle Beach Chiefs quarterback Cameron Freeman (10) passes as AC Flora Falcons linebacker Tyrell Green (2) closes in during the first half the state championship game at Benedict College. Jeff Blake Photo

The top linebackers to pay attention to in Midlands high school football for the 2021 season, listed alphabetically:

David Copley, Camden: Had 16 tackles and was second on the team with seven sacks last season for the Bulldogs.

Myles Cotten, Blythewood: Has 195 tackles over the past two seasons and has a chance to become school’s all-time leading tackler this season.

Freedom Flemming, Airport: Led Eagles with 50 tackles, 5 TFL and three sacks last season.

Tyrell Green, AC Flora: Falcons’ leading returning tackler with 57 stops, 9 TFL and two sacks for 4A state champions.

Tory Kelly, Gray Collegiate: Had 56 tackles last season for War Eagles.

Chandler Perry, Dutch Fork: Silver Foxes’ leading returning tackler from last season with 68, six tackles for loss and two sacks.

Miquel Mason, Ridge View: Lone returning starter at linebacker for Blazers had 11 tackles for loss last season and has several Division II offers.

Owen Plane, Brookland-Cayce: Led Bearcats in tackles and was second in interceptions last season.

Wyatt Proctor, River Bluff: One of Gators’ top returners on defense and had 14½ tackles last season.

Joshua Smith, Dreher: Led Blue Devils with 40 tackles and a sack last season.

Others to Watch

Mark Brown, Hammond

Walker Draffin Heathwood Hall

Michael Fields, Pelion

Zach Glenn, Gray Collegiate

Jeremiah Jennings, Westwood

Tanner Johnson, Lexington

Michael Lindler, Mid-Carolina

Samson Sione, Richland Northeast

David Squires, Spring Valley

Andrew Washington, Mid-Carolina

CJ Wright, Dutch Fork