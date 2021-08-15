High School Sports
Midlands Top 10: Keep an eye on these linebackers for 2021 football season
The top linebackers to pay attention to in Midlands high school football for the 2021 season, listed alphabetically:
David Copley, Camden: Had 16 tackles and was second on the team with seven sacks last season for the Bulldogs.
Myles Cotten, Blythewood: Has 195 tackles over the past two seasons and has a chance to become school’s all-time leading tackler this season.
Freedom Flemming, Airport: Led Eagles with 50 tackles, 5 TFL and three sacks last season.
Tyrell Green, AC Flora: Falcons’ leading returning tackler with 57 stops, 9 TFL and two sacks for 4A state champions.
Tory Kelly, Gray Collegiate: Had 56 tackles last season for War Eagles.
Chandler Perry, Dutch Fork: Silver Foxes’ leading returning tackler from last season with 68, six tackles for loss and two sacks.
Miquel Mason, Ridge View: Lone returning starter at linebacker for Blazers had 11 tackles for loss last season and has several Division II offers.
Owen Plane, Brookland-Cayce: Led Bearcats in tackles and was second in interceptions last season.
Wyatt Proctor, River Bluff: One of Gators’ top returners on defense and had 14½ tackles last season.
Joshua Smith, Dreher: Led Blue Devils with 40 tackles and a sack last season.
Others to Watch
- Mark Brown, Hammond
- Walker Draffin Heathwood Hall
- Michael Fields, Pelion
- Zach Glenn, Gray Collegiate
- Jeremiah Jennings, Westwood
- Tanner Johnson, Lexington
- Michael Lindler, Mid-Carolina
- Samson Sione, Richland Northeast
- David Squires, Spring Valley
- Andrew Washington, Mid-Carolina
- CJ Wright, Dutch Fork
