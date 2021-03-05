Back-to-Back! Keenan girls hold on for second straight championship

MiLaysia Fulwiley turned in another championship-caliber performance Friday and the Keenan High School girls basketball team made school history.

Fulwiley, a five-star prospect, scored 29 points as the Raiders held off a late comeback attempt and beat Bishop England 62-55 in the Class 3A championship game at USC Aiken.

It was the Raiders’ fourth title but the first time they have won two in a row in girls basketball. Keenan defeated Mullins 51-28 last season.

The Raiders have made it to the championship game in five of the last six seasons, a trend that’s likely to continue with Fulwiley just a sophomore.

Keenan scored the first 14 points of the game and led by as many as 19 in the second half before Bishop England rallied.

Bishop England got within 58-55 with 51 seconds left, but Fulwiley hit three free throws to put the game away. Tamrya Davis added 14 points for the Raiders.

Lily Woods led Bishop England with 21 points and Alli Dominiak added 18, including 14 in the second half.

This story will be updated