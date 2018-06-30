Attorney ready to battle for fired Swansea football coach

An attorney for Greg Wright believes the Swansea High football coach was wrongfully terminated and said he is prepared to fight to restore his client’s name.
Wright was fired from his position earlier this week, less than a month before the start of high school football practice.
Lewis Cromer of Cromer, Babb Porter & Hicks, LLC, is representing Wright. Cromer sent a letter to Lexington District 4 superintendent Dr. Linda Lavender and the district’s attorney in hopes of the school might reconsider the decision or “rectify the great wrong.”
The school district, which was closed Friday and for the upcoming July 4th week, hasn’t publicly commented on Wright’s dismissal.
“He has been a victim of a personal agenda to remove him by a few individuals and no way that anything he has done justify his termination as football coach,” Cromer said Saturday.
Cromer hopes to hear from the school in the next few days but is ready to proceed with the case if he doesn’t.
Cromer wouldn’t comment on the specifics on why Wright was fired but sources told The State it might stem from a possible incident at practice earlier in the week.
“This is an awful blow to him because he has followed protocol and put safeguards in place,” Cromer said. “He would never place any student, or any player, in any danger.”
Wright is 7-15 in two seasons as Tigers’ head coach. Swansea made the playoffs both years. Before coming to Swansea, he coached at Eau Claire and led the Shamrocks to three wins in 2015. EC was winless the previous three years.
Wright was a North-South selection at Cross High before walking on to South Carolina. He eventually earned a scholarship and played mainly on special teams and outside linebacker from 2005-07.
There is a dead period across the state for workouts this upcoming week. Football practice around the state officially starts July 27.
