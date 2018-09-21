Dutch Fork sets school records in win; Hammond, Spring Valley victorious

Dutch Fork continued its blistering offensive pace Friday against Northwestern.
Quarterback Ty Olenchuk and receiver Gage Zirke set school records as the top-ranked Silver Foxes defeated the Trojans 66-28 on Friday.
Olenchuk was 25-of-32 passing for school-record 438 yards and three TDs. Olenchuk’s 438 yards was six yards more than Erik Kimrey’s 432 yards set in 1997. Kimrey is now the head coach at Hammond.
“He (Kimrey) went to South Carolina, been Division I and was a legend here and in college. So it means the world to me that I can do that,” Olenchuk said of the record. “When you have these guys around me, I just give it to them and they run around and score touchdowns.”
Zirke finished with 16 catches for 281 yards, breaking Jordan Berry’s mark of 245 yards. Zirke was one catch away from Berry’s school record of 17 catches.
Running back Ron Hoff rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Dutch Fork finished with 687 yards of offense and has scored 58 points or more in each of its four games this season.
Northwestern’s Fentrell Cypress had a 99-yard interception return for a TD in the first quarter to cut Dutch Fork’s lead to 14-7.
South Carolina commit Jamario Holley had two TD catches for the Trojans, who dropped to 0-5.
Hammond 28, First Baptist 21
Wade Oliver’s 18-yard interception return with six minutes left in the fourth quarter helped the Skyhawks win a battle of two of SCISA 3A’s best teams.
Hammond led 21-7 before the Hurricanes tied it up.
Quarterback Jackson Muschamp threw for 250 yards but was picked off three times, once by Michel Dukes, who returned it 76 yards for a TD.
Dukes rushed for 194 yards and two scores and also picked off two passes.
Jordan Burch rushed for 93 yards and two TDs for Hammond. He also had three quarterback sacks. Andre Wilson led Hammond with 10 catches for 115 yards and a TD.
Cleo Canty had 102 yards receiving for the Skyahwks.
Blythewood 42, Beaufort 6
Brandon Edwards rushed for 184 yards and a three touchdowns for Blythewood.
Two of Edwards’ TD runs were more than 50 yards, including a 94-yard run in the third quarter to put the Bengals up 35-0. All of Blythewood’s scoring drives were four plays or less.
Spring Valley 21, Lexington 14
Jalen Geiger’s interception with 1:57 left sealed the Vikings’ win over the Wildcats.
Adrian Ross rushed for 152 yards and a TD to lead Spring Valley. Marquel Brown and Isaiah Miller also had TD runs.
Miller’s touchdown gave Spring Valley a 21-7 lead in the quarter. Lexington cut it to 21-14 on Akeem Nicholas 1-yard run with 4:17 left in the third.
Lexington got it to SV territory late in the fourth before Geiger picked off Cal Herndon on the 31-yard line.
Nicholas finished with 188 yards rushing.
Camden 45, Richland Northeast 0
Bryce Jeffcoat threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns for Camden.
One of Jeffcoat’s TDs was a 68-yarder to Shymeik Corbett, who also rushed for 72 yards and a TD.
Willis Way rushed for 100 yards for Camden. Landon Goodwin led Camden with six catches for 110 yards and a TD.
Airport 41, Lower Richland 28
Brandon Caughman threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score in Airport’s win.
Butch Lawrence had four catches for 94 yards and a TD, Dwayne Lewis also had two scores for the Eagles.
Heathwood Hall 43, Augusta Christian 0
Ronnie Porter and Alex Lewis each rushed for two TDs in the Highlanders’ victory.
Lewis also threw a 40-yard TD pass to Reagan Olsen.
Irmo 42, Clover 34
Omarion Dollison scored four touchdowns, including a 99-yard fumble return for score in the Yellow Jackets victory.
Irmo led 35-28 in the fourth before Gabe Carroll connected with Nygel Biggers to pull them within 35-34. Clover went for two-point conversion but the Yellow Jackets denied them.
The Yellow Jackets answered as Dollison scored on a 28-yard run with 1:51 left.
Westwood 48, Fairfield Central 20
Ahman Green threw two TDs in the first half as Westwood stayed unbeaten on the season.
Deshawn Boyd and Jalen Brigman each rushed for TDs. The Redhawks also had a pair of defensive touchdowns.
